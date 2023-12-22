Video Review: NSH @ PHI – 10:08 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Nashville

Explanation: After initially signaling a goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to “no goal.” Video review confirmed that Ryan O’Reilly’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Philadelphia net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

