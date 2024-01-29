Predators at Senators

PREDATORS (26-22-1) at SENATORS (18-25-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ridly Greig -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Mads Sogaard
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)
Status report
Saros could start after Lankinen allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Sogaard took reps in the starter's end during the morning skate. … Kubalik, a healthy scratch the past four games, could return to the lineup. He took reps on the third line at practice Monday with Pinto and Tarasenko. Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said Kubalik was "injured a little bit at the same time" while he was a scratch. ... Hamonic, a defenseman who will miss his fourth consecutive game, skated wearing a yellow, no-contact jersey. "Hopefully he’s ready to go after the break," Martin said.