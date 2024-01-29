Predators at Senators

PREDATORS (26-22-1) at SENATORS (18-25-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Mads Sogaard

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Mark Kastelic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)

Status report

Saros could start after Lankinen allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Sogaard took reps in the starter's end during the morning skate. … Kubalik, a healthy scratch the past four games, could return to the lineup. He took reps on the third line at practice Monday with Pinto and Tarasenko. Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said Kubalik was "injured a little bit at the same time" while he was a scratch. ... Hamonic, a defenseman who will miss his fourth consecutive game, skated wearing a yellow, no-contact jersey. "Hopefully he’s ready to go after the break," Martin said.