Hischier scores 1st NHL hat trick in 2nd, Devils defeat Predators

Hischier, who ended a 10-game scoring drought, completed a natural hat trick in the second period to give New Jersey a 4-1 lead.

Erik Haula and Justin Dowling also scored, and Johnathan Kovacevic had two assists for the Devils (15-7-2), who have won three straight and eight of 10. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Zachary L’Heureux scored, and Juuse Saros was pulled after allowing four goals on 30 shots in the first two periods for Nashville (7-12-3), which has lost five of seven. Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves in relief.

The Predators scored on their first shot on goal before the Devils scored the next four.

Forsberg put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 5:08 of the first period on a wrist shot along far wall.

Haula tied it 1-1 at 11:29, tapping in a pass from Kovacevic at the left post on a 3-on-2.

Hischier gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 3:52 of the second period, skating around Marc Del Gaizo and above the crease for a wrist shot through Saros’ five-hole.

He then made it 3-1 on the power play at 10:01 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle, and extended it to 4-1 at 16:57 with a snap shot on a breakaway again through the five-hole. It was his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

L’Heureux cut it to 4-2 at 7:39 of the third period with a backhand on a breakaway.

L’Heureux later left at 12:17 after taking a cross-check to the face from Meier, who received a five-minute major penalty.

Nashville had one shot on goal on the power play before Dowling scored an empty-net goal eight seconds after it expired at 17:25 for the 5-2 final.