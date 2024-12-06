Laine scores in 2nd straight game, Canadiens shut out Predators

Laine scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 1:14 of the third period after scoring a power-play goal in his season and Montreal debut Tuesday, when he returned from a knee injury he sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 28.

“It feels good,” Laine said. “It felt a little bit better than last game, and obviously the power play, it’s always been fun to play that. So that’s been working out well so far and just try to keep it going.”

Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for his third shutout, Jake Evans had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens (10-13-3), who won 2-1 in overtime against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Laine, who was acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, and Armia were named to Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster Wednesday. Montembeault, who was named to Canada’s roster Wednesday, tied Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets for the NHL lead in shutouts.

“He’s kept us in the game so many times, just unbelievable, and that’s why they picked him for Team Canada, for that reason,” Laine said. “He shows up in big moments. 5-on-3 against, when you look at the guys they have and nothing goes in, he’s been unreal.”