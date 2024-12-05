Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (7-13-6) at CANADIENS (9-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Annunen could make his first start since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after Saros made 25 saves in his ninth straight start Wednesday. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Celebrini eyes milestone for Sharks at Lightning

NHL.com projects United States’ lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL.com projects Canada's lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 players from Wild

Stars players thrilled to team up for Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL to host outdoor fan festival before Blues-Blackhawks at Winter Classic

Theodore scores twice in Golden Knights win against Ducks

Foegele, Kings rally past Stars for 4th straight win

Super 16: Middleton’s efforts help Wild leap in power rankings

Nill talks Canada roster for 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Augustine, Fowler among early candidates for Richter Award as top NCAA goalie

Sharks finding identity, learning to believe through rebuilding season

Decker, ‘leader by example,’ inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame