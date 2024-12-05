Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

PREDATORS (7-13-6) at CANADIENS (9-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Annunen could make his first start since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after Saros made 25 saves in his ninth straight start Wednesday. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.