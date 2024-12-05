Predators at Canadiens projected lineups

PREDATORS (7-13-6) at CANADIENS (9-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L'Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Annunen could make his first start since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after Saros made 25 saves in his ninth straight start Wednesday. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.