Video Review: NSH @ MIN – 3:38 of Overtime

Type of Review: Net Off – Awarded Goal

Result: Goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the actions of Nashville’s Justus Annunen caused the net to be displaced prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson with a goal.

The decision was made in accordance with Rule 63.7 which states “In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.”

