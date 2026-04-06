Predators at Kings projected lineups

PREDATORS (36-31-9) at KINGS (31-26-19)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ryan Ufko, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

Hague, a defenseman, was injured during a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Oesterle was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Forsberg will start after Kuemper allowed six goals on 20 shots in a 7-6 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.