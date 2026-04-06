Predators at Kings projected lineups

PREDATORS (36-31-9) at KINGS (31-26-19)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ryan Ufko, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
Hague, a defenseman, was injured during a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Oesterle was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Forsberg will start after Kuemper allowed six goals on 20 shots in a 7-6 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.