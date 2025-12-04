Predators at Panthers projected lineups

PREDATORS (9-13-4) at PANTHERS (12-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Spencer Stastney -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Nicolas Hague -- Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Michael McCarron (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor -- Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Perbix is day to day; the defenseman did not play in a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Sebrango will return to the Florida lineup for the first time since Nov. 22 in place of Petry. … Verhaeghe will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the birth of his son.