Predators at Panthers projected lineups

PREDATORS (9-13-4) at PANTHERS (12-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Spencer Stastney -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Nicolas Hague -- Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Michael McCarron (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Noah Gregor -- Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Perbix is day to day; the defenseman did not play in a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Sebrango will return to the Florida lineup for the first time since Nov. 22 in place of Petry. … Verhaeghe will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the birth of his son.