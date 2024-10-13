Talbot makes 42 saves, shuts out Predators in 1st start with Red Wings

Talbot got his 32nd NHL shutout after making his Red Wings debut in relief of Ville Husso on Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Talbot signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Detroit on July 1.

J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit (1-1-0).

Juuse Saros made 19 saves after missing the opener for Nashville (0-2-0) with a lower-body injury.

Compher gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:02 of the second period, tipping Ben Chiarot’s high shot past Saros for his first goal of the season.

Copp put the Red Wings ahead 2-0 at 6:35 of the third period, deflecting Lucas Raymond’s pass into the crease and under Saros.

Larkin scored into the empty net to make it 3-0 at 19:40.

Red Wings forward Christian Fischer left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.