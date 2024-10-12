Predators at Red Wings

PREDATORS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Ville Husso
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)
Status report
Saros will start after missing a season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Sissons and Novak will switch on the Predators' second and third lines. ... Johansson will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson on the third defense pair. … Kane and Raymond will swap spots on Detroit’s top two lines.