Predators at Red Wings

PREDATORS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Philip Tomasino -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Ville Husso

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)

Status report

Saros will start after missing a season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday with a lower-body injury. ... Sissons and Novak will switch on the Predators' second and third lines. ... Johansson will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson on the third defense pair. … Kane and Raymond will swap spots on Detroit’s top two lines.