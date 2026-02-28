Predators at Stars projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-24-7) at STARS (35-14-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Michael Bunting

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (illness), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Forwards Hintz and Faksa each will miss his second straight game coming out of the Olympic break; each is expected to travel with Dallas on a two-game Western Canada road trip, which begins at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.