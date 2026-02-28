Predators at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (27-24-7) at STARS (35-14-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Michael Bunting

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (illness), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Forwards Hintz and Faksa each will miss his second straight game coming out of the Olympic break; each is expected to travel with Dallas on a two-game Western Canada road trip, which begins at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Cirelli game-time decision for Lightning

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Crouse scores twice, Mammoth end Wild's winning streak at 6

Golden Knights’ Olympians from United States, Canada turn focus to Stanley Cup

NHL On Tap: Olympic teammates McDavid, Celebrini go head-to-head 

Sabres edge Panthers, push road point streak to 8

Dubois scores twice, Capitals hold off Golden Knights

Woodard, Abercrombie drop puck at Capitals Black History celebration

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals

NHL EDGE stats behind Schaefer’s historic rookie season