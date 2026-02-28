Predators at Stars projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-24-7) at STARS (35-14-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Michael Bunting
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Adam Erne -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body), Roope Hintz (illness), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Forwards Hintz and Faksa each will miss his second straight game coming out of the Olympic break; each is expected to travel with Dallas on a two-game Western Canada road trip, which begins at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.