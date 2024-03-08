Predators at Blue Jackets

PREDATORS (36-25-3) at BLUE JACKETS (22-31-10)
12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Trey Fix-Wolansky
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Kent Johnson (torn labrum)
Status report
Zucker is expected to make his Predators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. … Beauvillier and Anderson-Dolan each also could play his first game with Nashville following an optional practice Friday; Beauvillier was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and Anderson-Dolan was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. ... Bean, a defenseman, will replace defenseman Andrew Peeke, who was traded to the Boston Bruins on Friday. … With forward Jack Roslovic traded to the New York Rangers on Friday, Fix-Wolansky was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. … Merzlikins could start for the first time since making 26 saves in a 5-2 win at Chicago on March 2.