Predators at Blue Jackets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (36-25-3) at BLUE JACKETS (22-31-10)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Kent Johnson (torn labrum)

Status report

Zucker is expected to make his Predators debut after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. … Beauvillier and Anderson-Dolan each also could play his first game with Nashville following an optional practice Friday; Beauvillier was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and Anderson-Dolan was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. ... Bean, a defenseman, will replace defenseman Andrew Peeke, who was traded to the Boston Bruins on Friday. … With forward Jack Roslovic traded to the New York Rangers on Friday, Fix-Wolansky was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. … Merzlikins could start for the first time since making 26 saves in a 5-2 win at Chicago on March 2.

Latest News

Couture won't play again this season for Sharks: report

Kuznetsov looks to make most of ‘last chance’ with Hurricanes

NHL Buzz: Trouba out 2-3 weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Sundqvist signs 2-year, $3 million contract with Blues

Kelly suspended 2 games for actions in Senators game

Stone out rest of regular season for Golden Knights with lacerated spleen

Hurricanes, Panthers add depth at Trade Deadline with eye toward playoffs

Rangers’ additions at Trade Deadline ‘fill specific spots,’ GM says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Western Conference playoffs will be wild thanks to Deadline deals

Flames, Markstrom 'going to be fine' after Trade Deadline, GM says

Kessel 'wasn't a fit' for Canucks, remains unsigned

Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

NHL Trade Deadline day live blog 

Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Wennberg traded to Rangers by Kraken for 2 draft picks

Guentzel traded to Hurricanes by Penguins for Bunting, 2 draft picks

Okposo traded to Panthers by Sabres 