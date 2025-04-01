Predators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L'Heureux

Kieffer Bellows -- Jakub Vrana

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Jordan Oesterle

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Damon Severson -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Nashville is expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen it used in a 2-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Saros could start after Annunen made 16 saves at Philadelphia. ... Fabbro will play after missing one game because of an undisclosed injury and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.