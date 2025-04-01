Predators at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L'Heureux
Kieffer Bellows -- Jakub Vrana
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney
Jordan Oesterle
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Matthew Wood
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Damon Severson -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Christian Fischer, Yegor Chinakhov, James van Riemsdyk, Jack Williams, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Nashville is expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen it used in a 2-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Saros could start after Annunen made 16 saves at Philadelphia. ... Fabbro will play after missing one game because of an undisclosed injury and will replace Christiansen, a defenseman.