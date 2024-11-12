Girard gets OT winner, Avalanche edge Predators

Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored, and Girard also had an assist for the Avalanche (8-8-0), who have won two straight and three of four. Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his season-opening home point streak to 10 games (five goals, 17 assists), and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves.

“I thought it was a pretty evenly played hockey game. They won the first period, for sure,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I didn't like our first. We won the second. Third was pretty even. So it's good to squeak out two points.”

Luke Evangelista and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators (5-9-2), who have lost four of five. Saros made 29 saves.

“I thought we did some things that put us in a really good position to win a hockey game, didn't capitalize a little bit at times and obviously a little bit of a lapse there near the end,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We're still trying to build our 5-on-5 game.

“We're just happy to get 5-on-5 goals right now. They've been hard to come by.”

Evangelista scored to make it 1-0 when he corralled a rebound at the top of the crease and put it past Georgiev’s pad at 1:45 of the first period.

“We've had a number of guys pretty snakebitten early on, and we're trying to get any confidence instilled into guys that we can and hopefully that gets them going, too,” Sissons said. “Coming into this building and at altitude and all those things is never easy, so it's big to get a point coming out of here to start a big, tough trip that we're on. Hopefully we can keep building.”