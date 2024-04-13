Forsberg scores hat trick, Predators cruise past Blackhawks

Forsberg reached 46 goals, passing Matt Duchene (43 in 2021-22) for the Nashville record for a season. Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves for the Predators (46-29-5), who extended their lead to five points on the Vegas Golden Knights for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Vegas hosted the Minnesota Wild later Friday.

Nashville clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday.

Philipp Kurashev scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves for the Blackhawks (23-51-5), who have lost three in a row and four of five.

Forsberg’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the first period. He moved in from the right point to near the top of the right circle and sent a high shot past the stick of Soderblom with Evangelista providing a screen in front of the net.

Kiefer Sherwood extended it to 2-0 at 19:03, poking in his own rebound following Luke Schenn’s shot from the right point.

Forsberg’s unassisted goal at 5:22 of the second period gave the Predators a 3-0 lead. He chipped the puck into the offensive zone and followed it into the slot, then scored from in front after Chicago’s Kevin Korchinski and Kurashev couldn’t clear it.

Jason Zucker increased the lead to 4-0 on the power play at 9:39. He skated down the left side past Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, cut to the net and lifted a backhand past Soderblom. Lankinen got an assist.

Kurashev cut it to 4-1 at 16:58 with the Blackhawks on a 5-on-3 power play. He took a pass from Connor Bedard in the right face-off circle and scored with a one-timer from the dot.

Forsberg completed the hat trick on the power play at 1:37 of the third period for the 5-1 final. He scored from the left side of the net after Ryan O’Reilly fed him with a pass through the crease.

The Predators played without goalie Juuse Saros, defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward Gustav Nyquist, who were scratched for roster-management reasons, according to coach Andrew Brunette.