Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (32-28-9) at BLACKHAWKS (26-31-12)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Erik Haula -- Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Justin Barron -- Ryan Ufko
Justus Annunen
Matt Murray
Scratched: Joakim Kemell
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Juuse Saros (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Landon Slaggert -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Lardis -- Dominic Toninato -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sacha Boivert
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Louis Crevier (undisclosed), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed)
Status report
Saros, a goalie, remains day to day and is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Annunen made 39 saves in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Crevier, a defenseman, and Mangiapane, a forward, each will miss his second consecutive game after each was injured during a 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Crevier could travel for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and Mangiapane could join the team sometime on the trip.