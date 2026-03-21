Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (32-28-9) at BLACKHAWKS (26-31-12)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Erik Haula -- Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Justin Barron -- Ryan Ufko

Justus Annunen

Matt Murray

Scratched: Joakim Kemell

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Juuse Saros (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Landon Slaggert -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Lardis -- Dominic Toninato -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sacha Boivert

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Louis Crevier (undisclosed), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed)

Status report

Saros, a goalie, remains day to day and is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Annunen made 39 saves in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Crevier, a defenseman, and Mangiapane, a forward, each will miss his second consecutive game after each was injured during a 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Crevier could travel for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and Mangiapane could join the team sometime on the trip.