Predators at Hurricanes

PREDATORS (16-13-0) at HURRICANES (16-12-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Kiefer Sherwood

Yakov Trenin -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Luke Evangelista, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Tomasino enters the lineup in place of Evangelista, a forward who will be a healthy scratch for the second time this season. … Barrie, a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, will play in place of Fabbro, a defenseman. ... The Hurricanes did not conduct a morning skate Friday.