Predators at Hurricanes

PREDATORS (16-13-0) at HURRICANES (16-12-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Kiefer Sherwood
Yakov Trenin -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Luke Evangelista, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Tomasino enters the lineup in place of Evangelista, a forward who will be a healthy scratch for the second time this season. … Barrie, a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, will play in place of Fabbro, a defenseman. ... The Hurricanes did not conduct a morning skate Friday.