Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators

Latest News

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Keller has 2 points in Coyotes shootout win against Kraken
Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says
Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings

Panarin extends point streak to 12, Rangers top Red Wings
Lightning score 4 in 1st, top Canadiens

Lightning score 4 in 1st period, defeat Canadiens
Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Ovechkin says Capitals moving in ‘right direction’ after slow start
Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers
Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement

Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators

Huberdeau benched for 3rd period by Calgary

Recap: Predators at Flames 11.7.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to rally for a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Dillon Dube, Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman scored, and Nick DeSimone and Yegor Sharangovich had two assists for the Flames (4-7-1), who have won consecutive games after losing six straight. Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

"It's important. It's two in a row," Coleman said. "You can see the confidence growing in guys and in the group and the way we're playing. I’ve said it while we're down and I've said it now... confidence is a big thing in this league and it makes a big difference. When you start to get that collective confidence, that's when teams get dangerous."

NSH@CGY: Kadri sets up Coleman in 3rd period

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau, in the first season of an eight-year, $84 million contract, did not skate a shift in the third period.

"I thought 'Huby' had an off night," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "When we went into the third period, we wanted to try to get a little bit more flow and we went with the guys we thought were going. That's what it came down to."

Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood scored, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (5-7-0), who have lost three of the past four (1-3-0).

"This is a little bit of a disappointing one," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "I think of all the games this year, this is really the first one I walked away or stepped back and was really disappointed in our group. I thought it was very flat. It wasn't anywhere near as good as we can play."

NSH@CGY: Dube trims Flames' deficit in 2nd period

Dube cut the Predators' lead to 2-1 at 15:06 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Nikita Zadorov, beating Saros five-hole.

"I don't think we got down on ourselves," Dube said. "Even that first period we had some good momentum, gave them a couple chances. I think we stuck to it. We played hard in the second period. Guys were on top of the puck playing hard."

Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 4:45 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen that beat Saros glove side, and Coleman put Calgary up 3-2 at 6:24 when he kept on a 2-on-1 and shot short side over Saros' glove.

Nazem Kadri scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 4-2 final.

"Everyone was skating," Coleman said. "We didn't give them much in the third. That's the way we need to play if we're going to continue to win games. It wasn't one guy. It was a collective effort and that's what our team's got to be."

NSH@CGY: Hanifin finishes Sharangovich's feed in 3rd

McCarron put Nashville up 1-0 at 4:35 of the first period when he deflected a shot from Liam Foudy past Markstrom. The goal was his first of the season.

Sherwood made it 2-0 at 14:34 when he swept a return pass from Luke Evangelista on a 2-on-0 breakaway past Markstrom's stick.

"I think it's just a learning curve or growing pains," Sherwood said. "We've got a ways to go, but I think if we sharpen up and come with the mindset that we're ready to battle for the full 60 (minutes) starting from the opening face-off, then we give ourselves a good chance because we have a lot of the things that it takes to win and wear teams down, but right now we're just lacking the consistency I think."

NOTES: The win is Calgary's first this season when trailing after two periods (1-6-0). ... The loss was Nashville's first when leading after 40 minutes (4-1-0). ... Predators forward Filip Forsberg had a four-game point streak end (one goal, six assists). ... Kadri has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. ... Flames forward Connor Zary has points in each of his first three NHL games (one goal, two assists). ... Calgary forward Adam Ruzicka played 11:33 and had two blocked shots in his first game after missing four because of a shoulder injury.