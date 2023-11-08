Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau, in the first season of an eight-year, $84 million contract, did not skate a shift in the third period.

"I thought 'Huby' had an off night," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "When we went into the third period, we wanted to try to get a little bit more flow and we went with the guys we thought were going. That's what it came down to."

Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood scored, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (5-7-0), who have lost three of the past four (1-3-0).

"This is a little bit of a disappointing one," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "I think of all the games this year, this is really the first one I walked away or stepped back and was really disappointed in our group. I thought it was very flat. It wasn't anywhere near as good as we can play."