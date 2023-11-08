CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to rally for a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators
Huberdeau benched for 3rd period by Calgary
Dillon Dube, Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman scored, and Nick DeSimone and Yegor Sharangovich had two assists for the Flames (4-7-1), who have won consecutive games after losing six straight. Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.
"It's important. It's two in a row," Coleman said. "You can see the confidence growing in guys and in the group and the way we're playing. I’ve said it while we're down and I've said it now... confidence is a big thing in this league and it makes a big difference. When you start to get that collective confidence, that's when teams get dangerous."
Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau, in the first season of an eight-year, $84 million contract, did not skate a shift in the third period.
"I thought 'Huby' had an off night," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "When we went into the third period, we wanted to try to get a little bit more flow and we went with the guys we thought were going. That's what it came down to."
Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood scored, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (5-7-0), who have lost three of the past four (1-3-0).
"This is a little bit of a disappointing one," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "I think of all the games this year, this is really the first one I walked away or stepped back and was really disappointed in our group. I thought it was very flat. It wasn't anywhere near as good as we can play."
Dube cut the Predators' lead to 2-1 at 15:06 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Nikita Zadorov, beating Saros five-hole.
"I don't think we got down on ourselves," Dube said. "Even that first period we had some good momentum, gave them a couple chances. I think we stuck to it. We played hard in the second period. Guys were on top of the puck playing hard."
Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 4:45 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen that beat Saros glove side, and Coleman put Calgary up 3-2 at 6:24 when he kept on a 2-on-1 and shot short side over Saros' glove.
Nazem Kadri scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 4-2 final.
"Everyone was skating," Coleman said. "We didn't give them much in the third. That's the way we need to play if we're going to continue to win games. It wasn't one guy. It was a collective effort and that's what our team's got to be."
McCarron put Nashville up 1-0 at 4:35 of the first period when he deflected a shot from Liam Foudy past Markstrom. The goal was his first of the season.
Sherwood made it 2-0 at 14:34 when he swept a return pass from Luke Evangelista on a 2-on-0 breakaway past Markstrom's stick.
"I think it's just a learning curve or growing pains," Sherwood said. "We've got a ways to go, but I think if we sharpen up and come with the mindset that we're ready to battle for the full 60 (minutes) starting from the opening face-off, then we give ourselves a good chance because we have a lot of the things that it takes to win and wear teams down, but right now we're just lacking the consistency I think."
NOTES: The win is Calgary's first this season when trailing after two periods (1-6-0). ... The loss was Nashville's first when leading after 40 minutes (4-1-0). ... Predators forward Filip Forsberg had a four-game point streak end (one goal, six assists). ... Kadri has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. ... Flames forward Connor Zary has points in each of his first three NHL games (one goal, two assists). ... Calgary forward Adam Ruzicka played 11:33 and had two blocked shots in his first game after missing four because of a shoulder injury.