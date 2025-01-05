O'Reilly scores hat trick, leads Predators past Flames

Fedor Svechkov had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators (13-20-7), who have won two in a row, including a 3-0 victory at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, after a three-game losing streak. Justus Annunen made 31 saves.

"We know we've got to put a run together and we need every point we can get," O'Reilly said. "Tonight, two huge ones. And to go back to back against two teams that play hard... it wasn't easy by any means but that's what we have to do. We have to find ways to win games if we want to climb back into this hunt."

Mikael Backlund scored, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for the Flames (18-14-7), who have lost three of four.

"We played a great first period," Backlund said. "We came out ready to go and really dominated the game. Just couldn't find a way to score a goal. In the second, special teams let us down. We had some looks on the power play but didn't capitalize, and on the PK we struggled. That's where the game went the wrong way for us."