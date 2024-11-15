Predators at Flames projected lineups

PREDATORS (5-9-3) at FLAMES (8-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Jonathan Marchesssault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist
Luke Evangelista -- Jusso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Kevin Rooney
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Saros is likely to start after Wedgewood made 31 saves at Edmonton. ... The Flames conducted an optional morning skate Friday. ... Zary will play center for the first time this season. ... Bean is expected to play in place of Barrie after being a healthy scratch in six of the past seven games.