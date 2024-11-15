Predators at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (5-9-3) at FLAMES (8-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Jonathan Marchesssault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist

Luke Evangelista -- Jusso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Saros is likely to start after Wedgewood made 31 saves at Edmonton. ... The Flames conducted an optional morning skate Friday. ... Zary will play center for the first time this season. ... Bean is expected to play in place of Barrie after being a healthy scratch in six of the past seven games.

