Predators at Sabres projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-24-7) at SABRES (19-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Zach Benson
Bowen Byram – Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Connor Clifton (illness)
Status report
Saros was not on the ice for the Predators morning skate Friday because of illness and will be a game-time decision. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. … Greenway skated with his teammates for the first time since having surgery; there is no set return date for the forward, who has missed 19 games.