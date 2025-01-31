Predators at Sabres projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-24-7) at SABRES (19-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Zach Benson

Bowen Byram – Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Connor Clifton (illness)

Status report

Saros was not on the ice for the Predators morning skate Friday because of illness and will be a game-time decision. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. … Greenway skated with his teammates for the first time since having surgery; there is no set return date for the forward, who has missed 19 games.