Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

David Pastrnak scored on a penalty shot and had an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for Boston (2-0-0).

“Faced a lot of adversity tonight within the game,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “It was a different type of game than Game 1 [against the Chicago Blackhawks], and we found a way to win.”

Colton Sissons scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville (1-2-0).

The teams combined for 11 penalties, with the Bruins going 2-for-5 on the power play in addition to scoring on the penalty shot, and the Predators going 0-for-6 with 13 shots on goal.

“It was a little bit of a struggle,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I’m not sure we were overly sharp early. I thought we were a little slow all over the power play, so it wasn’t crisp, wasn’t clean.”

Sissons gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 3:29 of the first period. Kiefer Sherwood found Sissons on the rush inside the right face-off circle.

Van Riemsdyk tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:48 of the first, bouncing the puck off Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro’s leg and past Saros from below the goal line.

Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort played 6:10 on the penalty kill, and even pushed a puck away from the goal line after it slipped behind Swayman in the second period.

“It just goes to show his awareness as a [defenseman], as a hockey player in general,” Swayman said of Forbort. “But all my guys did that tonight. It was just blocking shots, having awareness in front of the net, boxing out guys, letting me see the first shot and second shot. It’s a big, defensive, dominant win.”