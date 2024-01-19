Predators at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (25-19-1) at COYOTES (21-19-3)

3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Denis Gurianov

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Juuso Saros

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Michael McCarron

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Josh Brown

Connor Ingram 

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body)

Status report

Neither team was schedule to hold a morning skate Saturday. … Hayton, a forward who has not played since Nov. 16, could return after the All-Star Game. … The Coyotes did not practice Friday following a 2-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … The status of Schmaltz, a forward, could be a game-time decision, as it was Thursday. ... Arizona could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fourth straight game.

