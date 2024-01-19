Predators at Coyotes

PREDATORS (25-19-1) at COYOTES (21-19-3)
3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Denis Gurianov
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Juuso Saros
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Michael McCarron
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body)
Status report
Neither team was schedule to hold a morning skate Saturday. … Hayton, a forward who has not played since Nov. 16, could return after the All-Star Game. … The Coyotes did not practice Friday following a 2-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … The status of Schmaltz, a forward, could be a game-time decision, as it was Thursday. ... Arizona could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fourth straight game.