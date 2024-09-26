Munich to host NHL Global Fan Tour Sept. 27-28

NEW YORK / MUNICH – The NHL Global Fan Tour, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, will continue its trek around the world with a visit to Hirschau Biergarden in Munich. A first-class experience for fans of all ages, NHL Global Fan Tour will offer free, family-friendly activities to the public on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-7 p.m. both days.

NHL Global Fan Tour will offer a dozen interactive activations in Munich, helping fans to explore and expand their love for hockey. These activations include the Hardest Shot Station, which will allow fans to test the velocity of their slapshot and how it stacks up against an NHL player’s shot. Fans can put their finesse to the test in the Accuracy Shooting Challenge, as they attempt to hit a series of stationary targets in the net. A stickhandling challenge and a long-distance accuracy shooting challenge are also part of the NHL Global Fan Tour, offering fans the opportunity to hone their hockey skills.

Fans can also join in friendly competition with a game of EA SPORTS NHL, or challenge a friend to hockey’s version of foosball, called bubble hockey. For hockey’s youngest fans, the Kids Korner offers coloring pages featuring the NHL’s entertaining mascots.

The NHL Global Fan Tour visits Munich in celebration of the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, the exhibition match featuring the Buffalo Sabres and Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27. This will be the grand-opening event at Red Bull Munich’s brand-new home venue, SAP Garden.

To date, NHL Global Fan Tour has made 42 stops in eight countries with a total of more than 274,000 participants. For more information on the NHL Global Fan Tour, visit NHL.com/GlobalFanTour or follow along on social media @NHLEurope.