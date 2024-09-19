Seider signs 7-year, $59.85 million contract with Red Wings

Defenseman was restricted free agent, won Calder Trophy as top rookie in 2022

Moritz Seider DET

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Moritz Seider signed a seven-year, $59.85 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $8.55 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and absent from Red Wings training camp, which opened Wednesday. He had 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season and led Detroit in ice time per game (22:22).

Selected by the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Seider has 134 points (21 goals, 113 assists) in 246 games. He won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2021-22 when he led rookie defenseman and was fourth among all rookies with 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 82 games.

Seider is the second Red Wings restricted free agent to sign a long-term contract recently. Forward Lucas Raymond signed an eight-year, $64.6 million contract ($8.075 million AAV) on Monday.

The Red Wings open the regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Oct. 10.

