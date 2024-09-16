Raymond signs 8-year, $64.6 million contract with Red Wings

Lucas Raymond signed an eight-year, $64.6 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. It has an average annual value of $8.075 million.

The 22-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (41), points (72, led Detroit) and power-play goals (six) last season. Raymond was also tied for second on the team in takeaways (48), behind Alex DeBrincat (49).

"I'm going to try to score even more, I guess," Raymond said in May. "No, I'm still young. I'm still developing my body. The physical aspect is one point, just growing there. I want to keep developing my shot and my skating.

"I still feel I have a lot left to develop and improve."

Selected by Detroit with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Raymond has 174 points (71 goals, 103 assists) in 238 regular-season games.