Raymond signs 8-year, $64.6 million contract with Red Wings

22-year-old forward was restricted free agent, led Detroit with 72 points last season

lucas_091624

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Lucas Raymond signed an eight-year, $64.6 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. It has an average annual value of $8.075 million.

The 22-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, set NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (41), points (72, led Detroit) and power-play goals (six) last season. Raymond was also tied for second on the team in takeaways (48), behind Alex DeBrincat (49).

"I'm going to try to score even more, I guess," Raymond said in May. "No, I'm still young. I'm still developing my body. The physical aspect is one point, just growing there. I want to keep developing my shot and my skating.

"I still feel I have a lot left to develop and improve."

Selected by Detroit with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Raymond has 174 points (71 goals, 103 assists) in 238 regular-season games.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: rounds 1-4

NHL Rookie Buzz: Celebrini sits out remainder of tournament for Sharks

Maple Leafs’ new additions provide Stanley Cup Playoff experience

Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

Crosby cements Penguins legacy with team-friendly contract

Laine welcoming opportunity to be part of 'something special' with Canadiens

Crosby signs 2-year, $17.4 million contract with Penguins

Sorokin could miss start of Islanders training camp after offseason back surgery

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Kraken 'pretty excited' to show off prospect depth at Rookie Faceoff

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

Bruins season preview: Lindholm, Zadorov expected to fill needed roles

Color of Hockey: Team IMPACT connects kids with disabilities to college game

Gauthier, eyeing Ducks roster spot, displays new physique at Rookie Faceoff

James van Riemsdyk signs 1-year contract with Blue Jackets