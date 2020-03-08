 Skip to main content
Geekie's family joins postgame interview after forward's NHL debut

Carolina prospect scored twice, had three points in 6-2 win against Penguins

by Pat Pickens @Pat_Pickens / NHL.com Staff Writer

Geekie's productive NHL debut

CAR@PIT: Geekie collects three points in NHL debut

Morgan Geekie makes an immediate impact in his NHL debut, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the Hurricanes' 6-2 win

  • 01:55 •

Look out NHL, here comes the Geek Squad.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Morgan Geekie had an unforgettable debut - two goals and three points in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday - and perhaps a more unforgettable postgame interview, which featured his entire family.

The whole fam was there for a television interview, where his dad, Craig, delivered the puck from his first NHL goal.

Tweet from @Canes: Morgan Geekie did a family interview after his 2-goal @NHL debut 😇 pic.twitter.com/8G21LVna4i

Craig, his wife Tobi, brothers Connor and Noah and Morgan's girlfriend, Emma, made the trip from Strathclair, Manitoba to Pittsburgh after he was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday. 

"I called my parents and my girlfriend right away. Said, 'Come on down. I got called up,'" Geekie said. "They kind of made it work. Fit it into their schedule. I'm glad they could be here tonight."

Geekie finished with two goals, his first came on his initial NHL shot, and became the first Hurricanes player in nearly four decades to post a three-point game in his NHL debut. 

"It was a crazy 24 hours," Craig told Fox Sports Carolinas. "We just relished it. I thought the whole team played real well, and obviously [Geekie] put a couple points together, which was great, and we're thoroughly excited. You couldn't have scripted it better for his first tilt."

He was named the No. 1 star of the game, and earned a rousing applause from his teammates in the dressing room and a shoutout from North Carolina governor Roy Cooper.

Tweet from @Canes: "Where's the kid?" 😏 pic.twitter.com/DGmS5cMuze

Tweet from @RoyCooperNC: I asked for it. I got it. Big @Canes weekend. Four points. Freekie for Geekie.

-NHL.com Independent Coorespondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report.

