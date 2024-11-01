Ovechkin has 3 points, lifts Capitals past Canadiens

Ovechkin has three goals in his past two games to bring his career total to 858; he needs 37 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for first on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (7-2-0), who have won five straight home games. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dylan Strome each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield scored in his fourth straight game for the Canadiens (4-6-1). Lane Hutson had two assists, and Cayden Primeau made 28 saves.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead at 4:21 of the third period when he tucked in the rebound of van Riemsdyk’s point shot.

Protas made it 5-3 at 4:57. He received a cross-ice pass from Ovechkin, drove to the net and scored when his shot deflected in off Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble’s stick.

Ovechkin pushed it to 6-3 at 12:27 when he scored from the left post off a pass from Protas.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the second period, deflecting Ovechkin’s shot past Primeau on a power play.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 9:52 with a power-play goal, picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skating up ice and scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Brendan Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 10:31, deflecting Hutson’s shot from the point past Lindgren.

Brandon Dumaine responded to tie it 2-2 at 11:45 when he controlled a loose puck and scored with a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle.

Jakub Vrana put Washington ahead 3-2 at 12:39, scoring on a one-timer from the slot, but Suzuki tied it 3-3 at 18:00 with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from David Savard.