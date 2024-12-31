LAS VEGAS – Kirby Dach scored the game-winner at 10:09 of the third period, the third of three straight goals for the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Canadiens score 3 straight, rally past Golden Knights for 3rd win in row
Dach breaks tie at 10:09 of 3rd for Montreal; Vegas had won 6 straight
“We played a deep game. We played a team game,” Dach said. “We're finally starting to see results for the work we've been putting in and the kind of grind that we're going through as a team. It's nice to be rewarded”.
Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored, and Sam Montembeault made 27 saves for Montreal (17-17-3), which has won three in a row and six of seven.
“You win one, turn the page,” Caufield said. “It’s just one thing at a time right now. Obviously, there are a couple of pretty good teams that we've played recently, and we are just finding ways to get it done. I think there's been a couple of different ways that we've found ways to win, and tonight's another example of that. So, more building blocks for us and more confidence going forward.”
Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored, and Adin Hill made 19 saves for Vegas (25-9-3), which had won six straight.
“Kind of some self-inflicted plays,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We probably stopped playing halfway through the second the way we needed to keep pushing, and it caught up to us.”
Caufield cut it to 2-1 at 17:27 of the second period, scoring from the left circle after a Shea Theodore turnover.
Heineman redirected David Savard’s shot on net, then scored the rebound at 7:58 of the third period to tie the game 2-2.
Dach put the Canadiens ahead 3-2 at 10:09 when he skated in on a 2-on-1, toe dragged around a sliding Brayden McNabb and slipped with a backhand between Hill’s pads from the bottom of the left circle.
“They're learning what they're capable of, and it's not what you're capable of. It's what you're willing to do, right?” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “They're willing to sacrifice some of their individual stuff for the bigger cause, and you see it. The bench is so dialed in. Being behind the players on the bench, you can hear the guys what they say. They're so dialed in. They're all in it. It's fun.”
Whitecloud scored at 2:23 of the first to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Tomas Hertl skated through the neutral zone and delivered a pass to Whitecloud, who finished with a snapshot.
Hanifin pushed it to 2-0 at 19:48, beating Montembeault with a wrist shot from the high slot after Tanner Pearson forced a turnover in the left corner.
“I think in the third period, we sat back a little bit too much, and no matter what the score is, you've got to stay on your toes and attack,” Hanifin said. “I thought in that third we kind of got away from that, which is not normal for us, so I think moving forward, that's something we can take away.”
NOTES: Caufield’s goal was the 100th of his NHL career. … It was Montreal’s first multigoal comeback win since March 5, 2024.