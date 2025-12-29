Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MTL @ TBL – 19:56 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Montreal

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether or not a hand pass occurred at 0:09 of the third period (19:51 elapsed time). Video review determined that Phillip Danault did not play the puck with his hand prior to Juraj Slafkovský’s goal.