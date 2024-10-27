Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (3-4-1) at FLYERS (2-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Emil Heineman
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Lane Hutson -- Logan Mailloux
Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Lucas Condotta
Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Joel Farabee
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Tyson Foerster
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Bobby Brink, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
Condotta was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The forward could play in place of Anderson, who missed the final 4:27 of a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Primeau will start after Montembeault made 29 saves against the Blues. ... Kolosov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday. He would replace Ersson, a goalie who made 21 saves in a 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Andrae replaces Zamula on the third pair. He was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Saturday. ... York was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is expected to be out at least two weeks after the defenseman was injured during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.