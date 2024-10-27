Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (3-4-1) at FLYERS (2-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Lane Hutson -- Logan Mailloux

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Lucas Condotta

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Joel Farabee

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Tyson Foerster

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Condotta was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The forward could play in place of Anderson, who missed the final 4:27 of a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Primeau will start after Montembeault made 29 saves against the Blues. ... Kolosov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday. He would replace Ersson, a goalie who made 21 saves in a 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Andrae replaces Zamula on the third pair. He was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Saturday. ... York was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is expected to be out at least two weeks after the defenseman was injured during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.