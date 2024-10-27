Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (3-4-1) at FLYERS (2-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Lane Hutson -- Logan Mailloux

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Lucas Condotta

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Joel Farabee

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Tyson Foerster

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Erik Johnson

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Condotta was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The forward could play in place of Anderson, who missed the final 4:27 of a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Primeau will start after Montembeault made 29 saves against the Blues. ... Kolosov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday. He would replace Ersson, a goalie who made 21 saves in a 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Andrae replaces Zamula on the third pair. He was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Saturday. ... York was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is expected to be out at least two weeks after the defenseman was injured during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers on Monday

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 28

Jets showing ‘no complacency’ amidst 8-game season-opening win streak 

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Stamkos set for emotional return to face Lightning with Predators

Hathaway fined maximum for elbowing in Flyers game

Stars set for ‘great week’ at Global Series in Finland

NHL On Tap: Oilers visit Red Wings looking to build off shutout

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 27

Canucks score 4 straight in 2nd, hold off Penguins for 4th consecutive win

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Marchessault, Predators defeat Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, hand Blackhawks 4th straight loss

Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves, Lightning shut out Capitals

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers score 6 straight, surge past Islanders