Kakko scores in final minute, Rangers defeat Canadiens to end losing streak

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, Vincent Trocheck scored, and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for his 398th NHL win.

The Rangers (13-9-1) won for the first time since Nov. 19.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Mike Matheson each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (8-12-3), who trailed 3-1 in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

Kakko gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead scoring from below the right face-off circle off a drop pass from Will Cuylle, who got the puck in front of the net, with Kirby Dach serving a double minor for high-sticking Zibanejad.

Caufield made it 3-2 at 4:16 of the third, scoring with a low shot through Quick's five-hole from the bottom of the left circle after the Rangers were unable to clear the puck out of the zone with Suzuki keeping it in at the blue line.

Suzuki tied it 3-3 at 14:07 after the Rangers again couldn't get the puck out of the zone. Montreal got it low and Caufield dropped it to Lane Hutson in the left circle. Hutson found Suzuki across the slot with Quick out past the left post. Suzuki one-timed the pass inside the right post.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:02 of the first period. His shot from the above the left face-off circle went past a screening Chris Kreider and into the top right corner of the net.

Montreal tied it 1-1 on Matheson's goal from above the right hash marks at 11:47. It was the Canadiens' second shot of the game; New York had nine at the time.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead on Trocheck's goal at 19:56. He got a piece of Alexis Lafreniere's shot from in front of the net.

It was the first time in 10 games, since Nov. 9, that the Rangers had a lead after the first period.

Zibanejad extended the lead to 3-1 with his first power-play goal of the season at 17:03 of the second period.