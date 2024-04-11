Canadiens at Islanders

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (30-36-12) at ISLANDERS (36-27-15)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- Justin Barron

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Varlamov will start for the third straight game and the sixth time in eight games. ... Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in an effort by Islanders coach Patrick Roy to keep his defensemen fresh.

