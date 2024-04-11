Canadiens at Islanders

CANADIENS (30-36-12) at ISLANDERS (36-27-15)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble -- Justin Barron
Samuel Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Varlamov will start for the third straight game and the sixth time in eight games. ... Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in an effort by Islanders coach Patrick Roy to keep his defensemen fresh.