Canadiens at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (37-30-9) at PREDATORS (27-41-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Christian Dvorak -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta – Oliver Kapanen -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Josh Anderson

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Kieffer Bellows -- Fedor Svechkov

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle

Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jakub Vrana

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Anderson, a forward, did not play in a 3-2 win for the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday because of family reasons. … Dobes will likely start after Montembeault made 21 saves on Saturday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate; they could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Stastney returning from an upper-body injury. ... Wood will make his NHL debut; he signed an entry-level contract with Nashville on March 29 after completing his college season at the University of Minnesota.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins miss playoffs for 1st time since 2015-16 season

Flyers miss playoffs for 5th consecutive season, ties longest drought in team history

McKenna, with 'elite, non-teachable gift,' has scouts excited for 2026 NHL Draft

NHL Buzz: Protas week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can clinch Metropolitan Division

Smith scores twice, lifts Golden Knights past Flames late in OT

McCann gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Sharks

Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Utah defeats Jets

Thompson scores 40th, Sabres defeat Lightning in shootout

Bruins end losing streak with signs of something to build on

Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

Pastrnak has hat trick, 2 assists, Bruins defeat Hurricanes to end 10-game slide

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry cheers on Sharks, Celebrini at SAP Center

Canadiens score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Robertson, Nylander each scores twice, Maple Leafs ease past Blue Jackets