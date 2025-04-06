Canadiens at Predators projected lineups

CANADIENS (37-30-9) at PREDATORS (27-41-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Christian Dvorak -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta – Oliver Kapanen -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Josh Anderson

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Kieffer Bellows -- Fedor Svechkov

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle

Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jakub Vrana

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Anderson, a forward, did not play in a 3-2 win for the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday because of family reasons. … Dobes will likely start after Montembeault made 21 saves on Saturday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate; they could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Stastney returning from an upper-body injury. ... Wood will make his NHL debut; he signed an entry-level contract with Nashville on March 29 after completing his college season at the University of Minnesota.