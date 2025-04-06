Canadiens at Predators projected lineups

CANADIENS (37-30-9) at PREDATORS (27-41-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Christian Dvorak -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta – Oliver Kapanen -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Josh Anderson
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood
Kieffer Bellows -- Fedor Svechkov
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle
Spencer Stastney
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jakub Vrana
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Anderson, a forward, did not play in a 3-2 win for the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday because of family reasons. … Dobes will likely start after Montembeault made 21 saves on Saturday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate; they could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Stastney returning from an upper-body injury. ... Wood will make his NHL debut; he signed an entry-level contract with Nashville on March 29 after completing his college season at the University of Minnesota.