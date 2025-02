Canadiens at Kings projected lineups

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Josh Anderson

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not have a morning skate following a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Dobes could start after Montembeault made 27 saves against the Sharks. ... Anderson is day to day and will miss his second straight game; the defenseman is skating on his own to maintain his conditioning.