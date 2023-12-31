Luostarinen's 1st multigoal NHL game lifts Panthers past Canadiens

Cole Caufield scored, and Jake Allen made 22 saves for Montreal (15-15-5), which has lost two straight.

The Canadiens have lost six in a row and 10 of their past 11 games against the Panthers.

“They have had our number the past couple of years,” Allen said. “That’s just the way it is sometimes. You just have to find a way to break that curse, especially when a team is in your division and you play them four times. Those are big points. We were right there.”

Luostarinen gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the second period with a power-play goal. Evan Rodrigues' initial shot hit him in front, and he spun around and swatted the puck past Allen.

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 7:01 with his own power-play goal, roofing a backhand from the left post.