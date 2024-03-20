Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Canadiens

Draisaitl scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Connor McDavid. The goal came after Joel Armia was assessed a double minor for high-sticking with 28 seconds left in regulation.

McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm had two assists for the Oilers (41-21-4), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday but are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games. Calvin Pickard mad 23 saves.

Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle scored in the third period, and Sam Montembeault made 28 saves for the Canadiens (25-31-12), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2) and five of six (1-3-2).

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 9:20 of the first period, skating down the slot with the puck on his backhand before cutting back to his forehand and tucking a shot around Montembeault's right pad. The play started after Ekholm poked the puck away from Josh Anderson in the Canadiens zone.

Adam Henrique made it 2-0 at 14:55 of the second period, tapping in a centering pass from Ekholm. It was his first goal in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade on March 6.

Suzuki cut it 2-1 just 32 seconds into the third period. Juraj Slafkovsky's centering pass deflected in off his back skate as he got tied up in the crease with Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci.

Guhle tied it 2-2 at 4:43, taking a lead pass from Jake Evans and skating down the left wing before scoring under Pickard's glove.