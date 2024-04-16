Red Wings rally from down 3 to top Canadiens in OT, stay alive in playoff race

Moments after Shayne Gostisbehere hit the post, Raymond took a pass from David Perron, found some room in front and beat Sam Montembeault for his 30th goal of the season to tie the game.

Raymond then took a pass from Dylan Larkin and beat Montembeault with 24.4 seconds left in overtime.

The Red Wings needed at least one point to stay in contention for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings and Washington Capitals, who defeated the Boston Bruins 2-0 on Monday, each have 89 points, but Washington has more regulation wins. Each team has one game left, on Tuesday.

J.T. Compher scored twice for Detroit (40-32-9). Alex Lyon made 17 saves.

Brendan Gallagher had two goals and Jake Evans had three assists for Montreal (30-36-15). Montembeault made 30 saves.

Compher pulled Detroit within 4-2 with his second of the game at 15:59. Alex DeBrincat scored from the left face-off circle to make it 4-3 at 10:38 of the third period.

Lane Hutson, making his NHL debut, got an assist when his centering pass deflected off Jeff Petry and to Gallagher, who knocked it in to give Montreal a 1-0 lead at 4:25.

Justin Barron made it 2-0 at 6:15, but Compher put in a rebound to get the Red Wings within 2-1 at 8:11.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard put Montreal up 3-1 at 5:15 of the second period, taking a pass from Evans and beating Lyon for his second goal of the season.

Gallagher got his second of the game to make it 4-1 at 15:26, beating Lyon from the slot after Evans forced a Simon Edvinsson turnover.