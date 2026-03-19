Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

CANADIENS (37-20-10) at RED WINGS (37-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Emmitt Finnie -- Lucas Raymond
John Leonard -- Marco Kasper -- James van Riemsdyk
Mason Appleton -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)
Status report
Anderson, a forward, is day to day ... Laine is getting closer to a return but is not yet available, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said; the forward has been out since Oct. 16. ... Copp, a center who has missed three games, took part in the Red Wings morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. ... Larkin, a center who has missed five games, also participated in the skate but has not been cleared for contact.