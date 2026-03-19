Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (37-20-10) at RED WINGS (37-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Emmitt Finnie -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Marco Kasper -- James van Riemsdyk

Mason Appleton -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)

Status report

Anderson, a forward, is day to day ... Laine is getting closer to a return but is not yet available, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said; the forward has been out since Oct. 16. ... Copp, a center who has missed three games, took part in the Red Wings morning skate and will be a game-time decision, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. ... Larkin, a center who has missed five games, also participated in the skate but has not been cleared for contact.

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