Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Justin Holl -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)
Status report
Carrier will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron on Thursday. ... Edvinsson will miss at least two games because of an injury the defenseman sustained in during a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chiarot will move onto the top defense pair with Seider.