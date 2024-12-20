Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Justin Holl -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)

Status report

Carrier will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron on Thursday. ... Edvinsson will miss at least two games because of an injury the defenseman sustained in during a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chiarot will move onto the top defense pair with Seider.