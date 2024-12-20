Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (12-16-3) at RED WINGS (13-14-4)

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Justin Holl -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)

Status report

Carrier will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron on Thursday. ... Edvinsson will miss at least two games because of an injury the defenseman sustained in during a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chiarot will move onto the top defense pair with Seider.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Guentzel keeps Lightning offense among elite

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Alex Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

NHL On Tap: Tavares, Maple Leafs go for 3rd straight win against Sabres

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Sweden team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Canada team

Kiviranta scores 2 3rd-period goals to lift Avalanche past Sharks

Karlsson breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Ekholm scores in OT, Oilers rally past Bruins with 3 straight goals 

Tkachuk lifts Senators past Flames with OT goal

Mikheyev scores twice, Blackhawks defeat Kraken for 3rd win in row 

Crosby, Rust each gets 4 points, Penguins defeat Predators in OT

Kopitar, Fiala each scores twice for Kings in win against Flyers 

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Merzlikins stops 40, Blue Jackets hold off Devils to end 5-game skid