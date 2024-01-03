Canadiens hold off Stars, end 3-game losing streak

Suzuki has goal, assist for Montreal; Johnston, Robertson score late in 3rd for Dallas

Recap: Canadiens @ Stars 1.2.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Dallas Stars for a 4-3 win at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Jordan Harris also had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (16-16-5), who had lost their previous three games. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Stars (22-10-4), who lost for just the second time in regulation in the past 10 games (7-2-1). Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves.

The Stars scored twice late in the third period to pull within 4-3.

Johnston cut the lead to 4-2 at 16:12 with Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker on a backhand shot from the slot.

Jason Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 18:00 with the extra attacker on a backhand sharp-angle shot from the goal line.

Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 11 seconds into the first period after he forced a turnover behind the net to Johnston in the slot, who passed it back to Benn for the back door tap-in.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 4:14 on a one-timer from the left face-off circle that deflected off the stick of Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.

Kaiden Guhle gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 9:46 when he stuffed in his own rebound five-hole from the top of the left face-off circle.

Harris extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:54 in the second period when his shot from the right face-off circle went between Wedgewood’s blocker and leg pad.

Cole Caufield made it 4-1 at 6:45 in the third period on a back door tap-in on the power play.

