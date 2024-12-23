Canadiens at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Jack Johnson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Damon Severson, Jordan Harris
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed)
Status report
Greaves, on emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, will start; Merzlikins did not take part in the Blue Jackets morning skate Monday and coach Dean Evason said the goalie was “banged up in some way.” … Evason said there are several game-time decisions concerning the defense but Mateychuk, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Werenski is likely to play after leaving briefly in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturay because of a knee injury. … Fabbro is expected to return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.