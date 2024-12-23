Canadiens at Blue Jackets projected lineups

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Jack Johnson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Damon Severson, Jordan Harris

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed)

Status report

Greaves, on emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, will start; Merzlikins did not take part in the Blue Jackets morning skate Monday and coach Dean Evason said the goalie was “banged up in some way.” … Evason said there are several game-time decisions concerning the defense but Mateychuk, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Werenski is likely to play after leaving briefly in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturay because of a knee injury. … Fabbro is expected to return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.