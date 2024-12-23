Canadiens at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (14-16-3) at BLUE JACKETS (13-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Jack Johnson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Damon Severson, Jordan Harris

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed)

Status report

Greaves, on emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, will start; Merzlikins did not take part in the Blue Jackets morning skate Monday and coach Dean Evason said the goalie was “banged up in some way.” … Evason said there are several game-time decisions concerning the defense but Mateychuk, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Werenski is likely to play after leaving briefly in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturay because of a knee injury. … Fabbro is expected to return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Kreider healthy scratch for Rangers against Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

Matthews remains out for Maple Leafs against Jets with upper-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken

Color of Hockey: Kenya elated by membership into IIHF 

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

2025 World Junior Championship Group A preview

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 23

2025 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Finland's faith in Laine rewarded ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off