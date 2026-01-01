Canadiens at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (21-12-6) at HURRICANES (24-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zack Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Status report

Struble will play after being scratched for the third time in five games for a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Engstrom will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. … Bussi is expected to start after Andersen made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Bedard should have been named to Team Canada roster, Blackhawks coach says

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

On Tap: Day 8 of 2026 World Junior Championship

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs look to stay hot at home against Jets 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Backlund scores, Flames cruise past Flyers

Bruins cruise past Oilers, end 6-game skid

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

MacKinnon scores 400th NHL goal for Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Draft prospects, Hobey Baker race among NCAA hockey 2nd-half storylines

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings