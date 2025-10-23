Matheson's OT goal lifts Canadiens past Flames

Matheson one-timed a pass from rookie forward Ivan Demidov past Dustin Wolf to give the Canadiens their second straight win and sixth in their past seven games.

“It was such a great play by ‘Demi’, I just had to finish it,” said Matheson, who also credited the trio of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson for hemming the Flames in their own zone on the first shift of overtime. “It was a great job by (them) to obviously have their shift, generate a couple chances and then get a change where the other team isn’t able to get a change as well, so they set us up to have an opportunity.”

Zack Bolduc also scored for the Canadiens (6-2-0). Jakub Dobes made 36 saves.

“I feel like we have players that can make big plays,” said Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, whose team has won three games in overtime already this season. “It’s always great when you’re able to get the win in overtime and we feel very confident. I think the guys are calculated. I think we scored that goal because of the way we changed. We didn’t let the other team change. We got three fresh guys and kind of raised the percentages on our side and we executed.”