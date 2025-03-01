Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (28-26-5) at SABRES (24-28-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (right knee), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Dach, a forward, had season-ending surgery Friday; he is expected to make a full recovery before the start of next season. … Zucker is progressing slowly from his injury; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward is “just having trouble with his injury” that neither the team nor the player anticipated. … Buffalo could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.