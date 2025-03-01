Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (28-26-5) at SABRES (24-28-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (right knee), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Dach, a forward, had season-ending surgery Friday; he is expected to make a full recovery before the start of next season. … Zucker is progressing slowly from his injury; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward is “just having trouble with his injury” that neither the team nor the player anticipated. … Buffalo could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.