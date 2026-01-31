Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (30-17-7) at SABRES (31-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius
Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zac Zones
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Dobes will make his third straight start. ... Norris, a forward who has missed eight games, and Bryson, a defenseman who has missed three, each skated with the Sabres for the first time since being injured; coach Lindy Ruff said Norris will practice again Sunday and be evaluated after that. ... Bryson is day to day. ... Greenway will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed three games because of a lingering issue from multiple hernia surgeries last year.