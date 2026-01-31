Canadiens at Sabres projected lineups

CANADIENS (30-17-7) at SABRES (31-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Jayden Struble, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius

Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zac Zones

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Dobes will make his third straight start. ... Norris, a forward who has missed eight games, and Bryson, a defenseman who has missed three, each skated with the Sabres for the first time since being injured; coach Lindy Ruff said Norris will practice again Sunday and be evaluated after that. ... Bryson is day to day. ... Greenway will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed three games because of a lingering issue from multiple hernia surgeries last year.