Canadiens at Sabres

CANADIENS (11-12-3) at SABRES (11-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN360, TVAS, CBC

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jake Allen, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost-- Victor Olofsson

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Armia will replace Pezzetta, a forward, after being scratched in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Dahlin will play after missing a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury Thursday. … Luukkonen was on the ice for the morning skate but will not dress. The goalie has missed two games. … Forwards Tuch and Greenway have each progressed and may play later in the Sabres’ road trip next week. … Girgensons was initially a week or so away from returning but his progress has stalled and the forward could be out a little longer than that.