Canadiens at Sabres

CANADIENS (11-12-3) at SABRES (11-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN360, TVAS, CBC
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jake Allen, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost-- Victor Olofsson
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Armia will replace Pezzetta, a forward, after being scratched in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Dahlin will play after missing a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury Thursday. … Luukkonen was on the ice for the morning skate but will not dress. The goalie has missed two games. … Forwards Tuch and Greenway have each progressed and may play later in the Sabres’ road trip next week. … Girgensons was initially a week or so away from returning but his progress has stalled and the forward could be out a little longer than that.