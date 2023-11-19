Frederic scores twice in Bruins win against Canadiens

David Pastrnak had three assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Boston (13-1-2), which has won four of its past five. Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had two assists.

“I thought we played the right way for 60 minutes, the way we want to play,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “You’re going to give up scoring chances because you’re playing in the NHL and the other teams are good too.”

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 39 saves for Montreal (7-9-2), which has lost four straight in regulation since a 3-2 overtime win against Boston on Nov. 11.

“We were definitely more aggressive last week, we definitely initiated a lot more things, were more in control,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “I think we forced them last week to be uncomfortable; they forced us tonight to be uncomfortable. They brought heaviness, and you know, they’re a good team collectively, so for us, it’s finding that game that we had against them before and keep striving for that.”