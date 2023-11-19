Price talks life, future away from hockey in Part 1 of sit-down with NHL.com

That season had its challenges off the ice, too. In October 2021, Price voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

He would later speak openly about his alcohol abuse and the experience of his treatment, beginning with a candid Instagram post that brought him tremendous widespread support. Admitting his problem and having sought treatment for it had an especially profound impact on Canada’s First Nations community, of which he’s a proud member.

It was a difficult public admission for a man who guards his privacy, yet, as the Canadiens’ most popular player, was larger than life to his fans.

“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” he wrote Nov. 9, 2021, following his release from a treatment facility. “Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do, and it was what I needed to do.

“I am working through years of neglecting my own mental health which will take some time to repair.”

Nearly six months later, having played four games in the season’s final days, Price skated onto Bell Centre ice on April 29, 2022, with a sense that his career’s end might be at hand.

