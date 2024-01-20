Canadiens at Bruins

CANADIENS (19-19-7) at BRUINS (27-8-9)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY, TVAS, CBC

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Mitchell Stephens -- Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Kaiden Guhle

Jordan Harris -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Jake Allen, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Tanner Pearson (upper body), Alex Newhook (ankle)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, Oskar Steen, John Beecher

Injured: None

Status report

Anderson will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Montembeault will start after Primeau made 31 saves in a 6-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. … Carlo will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Poitras is back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Ullmark will start after not having played since Jan. 9 because of a lower-body injury; he backed up Swayman in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Forbort will be activated off long-term injured reserve after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury. ... With Carlo and Forbort returning, the Bruins will need to clear a roster spot by sending a player to Providence of the American Hockey League prior to the game.